Meghalaya cabinet amends office memorandum for reservation roster to resume recruitment process

Shillong, June 6: The State cabinet on Tuesday amended the May 2022 office memorandum for reservation roster and decided to restart the recruitment process.

Informing that the office memo for the reservation roster amendments were put up today to be made in the reservation roster so that the reservation roster office memorandum is clear, chief minister Conrad K Sangma said, “With these amendments now in the office memorandum, the process of requirement will also be starting post the office memorandum for the reservation roster that will come most probably tomorrow or day after tomorrow”.

“The May 2022 office memorandum is going to be amended now to include certain aspects which we will clarify,” he said.

Asked for details, the Chief Minister said that it will be technically complicated to give all the facts but the recommendations that have been given by the all-party committee have been included to amend the Office Memorandum

Pointing out that there is a demand to keep the recruitment process on hold, the chief minister said, “Recruitments cannot stop. If you put a stop to recruitment then many of our youngsters who are meant to get jobs and are going to apply for them, will get over-aged”.

“In larger interest that the youth get the jobs while the review or the discussions of the committees will deliberate on the different aspects of the reservation policy, the recruitments will continue,” he said.

The Chief minister further said, “The roster is a continuous process and the continuity starts with 1972 but the continuity is there, and we have been maintaining that in the past many years. The different positions that have been filled up by certain communities in some case and by different communities in certain cases”.

He added that whatever the case may be those positions were made up but the roster plotting is required to know where the State is in the roster today and hence the data plotted is going to enable to know from which particular serial number it has to be start now.

“That is the main purpose and hence the advertisements will take place from that serial number and that is the purpose of plotting the numbers from 1972 and wherever the data is available we are doing it and wherever the data is not available we are starting from one,” he added.