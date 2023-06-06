Arunachal cops nab 3 persons ‘involved’ in Assam border firing

Guwahati, June 6: Arunachal Pradesh police have arrested three persons in connection with the alleged firing by a group of unidentified gunmen along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border in eastern Assam’s Dhemaji district on Monday, resulting in the death of two villagers in the Panbari area.

Sharing the information on Tuesday, Assam Cabinet minister Ranoj Pegu said that Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu had a talk with Assam MP Pradan Baruah and informed that the state police had arrested three persons “involved” in the incident along the inter-state border.

One of the deceased, identified as Boga Chutia of Borbila Chutiakari village, had died on the spot, while Monitu Gogoi of Milonpur village succumbed to his injuries, reportedly while he was being taken to the hospital.

According to reports, the deceased were planting saplings as a part of the World Environment Day celebrations along the Assam-Arunachal border when unidentified gunmen allegedly fired at them.

Reacting to the incident, Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Khandu said he was “appalled by the loss of two lives in the incident. “My heart goes out to the families of the deceased. This senseless act of violence cannot be tolerated,” he said.

“A case FIR number 11/23 under Sections 147/148/149/302/201/34 of IPC read with 25/27 of the Arms Act has been registered at Likabali police station. Strict directions have been issued to apprehend the culprits responsible for this heinous crime. Justice must prevail and the guilty must face the full force of the law. We cannot let such acts go unpunished,” Khandu said.

On the other hand, Assam minister Pegu informed that a case (number 63/23) under Sections 147/148/302/326/307 of IPC, read with 25 (1) (a)/27 (3), of the Arms Act has been registered at Gogamukh police station.

“A bilateral meeting between the deputy commissioner and superintendent of police of Dhemaji and their counterparts of Lower Siang district of Arunachal was also held at Gogamukh police station on Monday. The Arunachal side has given commitment to cooperate in investigating and taking action against the miscreants,” Pegu said.

Meanwhile, Assam chief minister minister has announced ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of kin of the two deceased villagers. Besides, ex gratia of Rs 1 lakh each would be given to the two persons injured in the incident.

