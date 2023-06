Odisha train tragedy: 31 from West Bengal are still missing, says Mamata

Mamata arrived in Odisha this afternoon and State Minister Tusharkanti Behera received her in the Bhubaneswar airport. Soon after landing in Bhubaneswar, she left for Cuttack and met the injured people of undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospitals.

Speaking to media persons at Cuttack, Mamata said, “There are so many people from West Bengal travelling in the express. We are calling everybody; somebody is receiving and somebody is not. So far, 103 bodies have been identified, of which 83 have been received and others are under process while another 31 are still missing.”

Besides, more than 200 people are under treatment in different hospitals of Odisha and West Bengal. Of which, about 93 people are under treatment in Odisha hospitals, she said.

Asked about her reaction to the CBI probe, the Chief Minister said, “I don’t want to say anything. Truth must come out. Let the truth prevail; it must not be suppressed.”

On the death toll, she said. “It is not the time for arguments. So many people have died. Let’s truth come out.”

At least 278 people died and over 1,100 were left injured after Chennai-bound Coromandel Express, Howrah bound SMVP-Howrah Superfast Express and a good train were involved in a major accident near the Bahanaga Bazar railway station in Odisha’s Balasore district on June 2 evening.