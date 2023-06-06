Meghalaya to cover 50000 hectares under PES

Shillong, June 6: Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma today informed that the state government was coming up with a unique programme to cover almost 50,000 hectares of land under the Payment for Ecosystem Services (PES).

The PES is an approach that aims to manage natural resources and ecosystem stewardship, wherein the users recompensate the conservators of the ecosystem services. While speaking at an official function to celebrate this year World Environment Day at the State Convention Centre, Chief Minister said that the government was currently working with different agencies in order to get the carbon credits for this.

Sangma also informed that he had distributed large amount of cheques to different community forest areas and one particular community who has given about 125 hectares of forest land will be receiving about 25 lakh per year from the government to sustain the forest.

He said that in the next five years, they would be getting Rs 1.25 crore so that they are able to have economic activity as well as ensure that livelihood was created to different activities.

On the occasion, Chief Minister also felicitated Dorbar Shnong and civil society organisations involved in cleaning of the rivers, maintaining cleanliness and environment protection. Sangma also released the NRM mascot and anthem of natural resources management.