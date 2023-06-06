East Garo Hills DC appeals for Aadhar enrolment

By From Our Correspondent

Tura, June 6:  East Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner and the District Registrar of Citizens Registration, Vibhor Aggarwal , has issued a circular appealing to the citizens to ensure Aadhar enrolment  for availing various flagship schemes and programs of the Govt. of India which includes MGNREGA, NFSA, NSAP, LPG connections, MHIS and Post-Matric scholarship.

 

According to the circular, the Govt. of India is allowing only three months for saturation of beneficiaries up-to 100% Aadhar seeding as a special case after which the fund for the schemes and programs will be released only on the basis of beneficiaries who are Aadhar seeded  and uploaded on the Poshan Tracker. Aadhar is mandatory for availing the schemes and programs of the Govt. of India, it added.

 

The circular further said that birth certificate is mandatory for Aadhar enrolment and urged the parents and children to apply at the earliest. It also informed that Aadhar enrolment at present is being carried out in the office of the Deputy Commissioner, Williamnagar, at the top floor, at Rongjeng Block and other identified field enrolment camps.

