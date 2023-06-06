Stalked by a mentally challenged man, Tura resident at wits end

Tura, June 6: A resident from Tura, Arun Agarwal, is literally at his wits end after being stalked, attacked and threatened over many years by a mentally challenged man from the Tura Bazaar area.

Arun was recently attacked by the same person with a beer bottle while he was closing the door to his house and bled profusely, needing three stitches on his head. Surprisingly when the culprit was apprehended and taken to the Tura PS, he was let off the next day, as if in invitation to cause more trouble to the Tura businessman, who has been stalked by the same person for more than 4 years now.

Arun recounted that in September 2019, he had filed an FIR with the local police after the person was seen near his house for close to 2 months following him with a stick in an attempt to attack him. The same mentally challenged person had on 4 previous occasions damaged the rear windshield of his car with the matter being reported to the police. However, despite the gravity of the situation, the attacker was never kept in custody or sent to any institute for treatment.

The most recent incident took place at 7 PM on May 25, when Arun was hit on the back of his head with a beer bottle. The attacker was once again apprehended by the staff of Arun and handed over to the Tura PS on May 26. Once again, by the next afternoon, May 27, he was let off by the police.

“I have become extremely fearful for my life as he continues to be let off every time. I have appealed time and again that he should be put into a mental institute where he can be reformed but this has not happened. Now I am afraid of coming out of my house due to this person who has been stalking me since ages now,” informed Arun.

Arun has a business which he runs from the Sundare Complex at the Tura Bazaar area and heads there every day for work. After the continued attacks and the culprit still being around, his life, he said, had become a living nightmare.

“This routine of mine has also become difficult as I have to continually look over my shoulder to see if he is around anywhere. He has been telling people around that he intends to kill me. Even after the attack on May 25, he once again tried to hit me with a stick which I narrowly escaped. Even my family is under threat from the same person,” he informed.