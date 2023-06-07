BSF seize sugar meant for smuggling to Bangladesh

Shollong, June 7: Troops of 4th BTtaluon of the BSF Meghalaya in the night hours of June 6 apprehended 11 Indian nationals along with vehicles loaded with more than 11000 Kg sugar meant to be smuggled to Bangladesh.

The BSF deployed in the area of Muktapur intercepted these vehicles when smuggling consignment was being carried from Amlarem to bordering area.

Apprehended persons could not produce any valid document and failed to produce any legitimate justification on being asked by BSF hence BSF confiscated all the vehicles and handed over them to Customs office Dawki for further necessary action.

Since October 2022, BSF Meghalaya have seized more than three lakh Kgs of sugar while being smuggled to Bangladesh through International border of Meghalaya.

Increased demand of Indian sugar and hike in price in Bangladesh are the reasons behind increase in sugar smuggling.