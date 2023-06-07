Aaranyak-IRF provides field gear to forest staff in Burhachapori WL Sanctuary

Guwahati, June 7: The field staff of Burhachapori Wildife Sanctuary under Nagaon Wildlife Division have been provided with 263 backpacks and 40 first-aid boxes to augment protection measures in the wildlife area which has been cleared off encroachers in mid-February this year.

The field gears were provided by biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak and International Rhino Foundation (IRF) in presence of Sonitpur ADC Garga Mohan Das who lauded the NGOs’ efforts to complement forest department’s sustained efforts to augment conservation of wildlife in Burhachapori WL Sanctuary post eviction of encroachers.

Divisional Forest Officers of Nagaon and Sonitpur Wildlife Divisions Jayanta Deka and Nripen Kalita urged the forest field staff to work wholeheartedly for protection of the WL sanctuary now after eviction of encroachers that was possible because of the strong will of the present regime in the state led by the chief minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Forest Rangers S K Gupta (Dhania Range) and Arup Kalita (Gorajan ) Range commended Aaranyak and IRF for the support they have been providing to boost conservation efforts and called upon the field staff to work fearlessly post eviction of encroachers and under the supportive government.

The CEO of Aaranyak and Senior Adviser (Asian Rhinos) of IRF Dr Bibhab Kumar Talukdar said that post eviction of encroachers rhinos were most likely to be back in Burhachapori Sanctuary.

He said very few people in the world get the chance to work with such an ancient and precious animal, the one-horned Indian Rhino and hence encouraged the forest field staff to put up an all out efforts to secure the Rhino habitat. He said Aaranyak and IRF remain committed to complement rhino conservation efforts and would always standby forest department in this regard.

Veteran conservation leader, Dilwar Hussain talked about the magnificent past of the WL sanctuary and hoped that those glorious days would be back soon.

Aaranyak official Arif Hussain coordinated with Forest Department in organising the field gear distribution programme at Dhania Range office in the WL Sanctuary.