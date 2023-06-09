DRI seizes 3.99 kgs heroin on highway at Mawryngkneng

Shillong, June 9: In a major operation conducted by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) against organised drug syndicates operating in the North Eastern Region, 3.99 kgs of heroin smuggled through the Indo-Myanmar border was seized along the NH-44 at Mawryngkneng, in the outskirts of Shillong city on Thursday.

In this regard, one person has been arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985. The officers of the DRI here intercepted an SUV in which the suspect was travelling at Mawryngkneng. Rummaging of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of 307 soap cases weighing 3.99 kgs of pinkish powder wrapped in polythene sachets from the possession of the suspect.

The soap cases were concealed inside a secret chamber below the seat of the SUV. Preliminary investigations revealed that the consignment had come from Manipur via Mizoram. The value of the Heroin seized in the international illicit market is estimated at 27.94 crore. Further investigation is in progress as follow-up of the seizure.

In 2022-23, the DRI Shillong has seized over 6.25 kgs of Heroin valued over 43 crores in the international market. Since April 2022, the DRI has seized more than 1358 kgs of Heroin valued at approximately 6670 crores in the international illicit market, including 23.7 kgs valued at over 166 crores in the North Eastern Region alone.