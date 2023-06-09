Iewduh fish sellers protest ‘ban on import’

Shillong, June 9: The fish seller under the umbrella of Khasi-Jaintia Fish Wholesalers and Retailers Association gathered at the fish market in Iewduh in the city today to oppose the order issued by Commissioner of Food Safety, Rosette M Kurbah to ban import of fishes from outside the state for a period of 15 days.

The fish sellers claim that mandatory testing has been done before fishes are imported to the State.

Executive member of the association, T Wankhar said that they would seek clarification on the order from the Commissioner of Food Safety to ban import of fishes.

The fish market at Iewduh was shut because of the protest.