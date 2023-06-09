Greta Solutions Training Academy felicitates trainees

Jowai, June 9: Fifty-two youths were felicitated after completing the Greta Solutions Training Academy course for “Street Food Vendor-Standalone”.

The felicitation programme was held at Kiang Nangbah Government College Auditorium, in the presence of Jowai MLA Wailadmiki Shylla as a chief guest, D. Lyngdoh (ADC), Skill Development Officer WJHD Lambormi Suchen, Principal of KNG College Dr. E.M. Blah, lecturers, parents of the trainees and others.

Speaking on this occasion some of the members represent from the trainees, they thank the Greta Solutions Training Academy (GSTA) for providing them this training and also the Meghalaya State Skill Development Society (MSSDS) through its project ‘SKILLS MEGHALAYA’ which provides them with all the tools they needed.

Chief guest Wailadmiki urges all the trainees to utilize all the techniques they have received during the training and they should also work hard in their work from now onwards.