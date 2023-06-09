Vigilance team nabs lat mandal, middleman in bribery case

Guwahati, June 9: A team from the directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption on Friday laid a trap at the office of the circle officer under Raha revenue circle in Nagaon district and caught a lat mandal accepting a bribe on the office premises.

The trap was laid on the basis of a complaint received at the directorate alleging that Dilip Roy, the lat mandal in the office of the circle officer under Raha revenue circle, demanded Rs 20,000 as bribe from the complainant for issuing land holding number and trace map to the complainant.

Later, the lat mandal reduced the bribe amount to Rs 15,000.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the directorate for taking necessary legal action against the public servant.

Accordingly, a trap was laid and Roy was caught accepting Rs 5,000 as part of demanded bribe from the complainant on the office premises which he immediately handed over the amount to a middleman named Rahmat Ali.

Both Roy and Ali were caught red handed by the team.

The bribe money has been recovered from the middleman’s possession and accordingly seized in presence of independent witnesses.

The vigilance team, after finding sufficient evidence against the accused public servant and the middleman, arrested them.

In this connection, a case was registered at the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) police station vide case (number 41/2023) under Section 120(B) of IPC, read with Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018).

Necessary legal follow up action is underway.