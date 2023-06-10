Pak ploy to turn J&K youth into drug addicts foiled

Security forces and agencies have foiled Pakistans ploy to turn youth in Jammu and Kashmir into drug addicts as a decisive war has been launched against terrorism and smuggling of narcotics into the Himalayan region.

Jammu and Kashmir, after witnessing Pakistan sponsored terrorism for 30-long years, has regained its lost glory after the abrogation of Article 370, a temporary provision in the Constitution, three years ago.

In the ‘Naya Jammu and Kashmir’, sounds of bullets and bombs have vanished and people are carrying on with their daily chores without any disruptions.

After August 5, 2019, when the Centre announced its decision to scrap Jammu and Kashmir’s so-called special status and bifurcate it into two Union Territories, terrorists and the separatists, who used to dance to the tunes of their masters sitting across the Line of Control (LoC), have been cornered and defeated.

Pakistan after losing a three decade long proxy war is making desperate attempts to keep the conflict alive. It has realized that terrorists have lost the local support and Jammu and Kashmir’s new generation is least interested in its propaganda of hate and violence. Youngsters have said no to guns and stone-pelting.

A robust counter infiltration grid along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir and soldiers maintaining a tight vigil are not allowing the terrorists to infiltrate into this side. Failed infiltration attempts and local recruitment in terror ranks falling down to zero have left the terrorist bosses exasperated.

Pak using drones to drop drugs

After 2019, terror sponsors operating from Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) have been using drones to drop drugs, weapons and Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

In 2022, the security forces observed an illegal entry of 191 drones from the Pakistani side into the Indian territory.

Despite facing a humiliating defeat Pakistan is not ready to give up. After turning Kashmiri youth into terrorists, now it wants them to become drug addicts.

Terrorist handlers are finding it hard to digest that their agenda has fizzled out in the Union Territory.

They are trying to flood Jammu and Kashmir with narcotics so that it becomes a haven for the drug peddlers and substance abusers. Their only motive is to prevent Jammu and Kashmir from moving on the path of peace, prosperity and development.

‘Drug game’ gets befitting reply

Jammu and Kashmir Police and other security forces are effectively countering the “drug game” sponsored by Pakistan. The drones being sent from the other side are being spotted and shot down.

Many peddlers, who were hired by the terror bosses sitting on the other side, have been identified and taken to task.Nefarious designs of Pakistan are not hidden from anybody. Investigating agencies have established a nexus between the terror outfits and Pakistani agencies in the drug trade.

Probe has revealed that the drugs dropped through drones in Jammu and Kashmir are sold in other states and the sale proceeds are used for terror funding. All this is being done with only one purpose i.e. to disturb peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

Making J&K “Nasha Mukth”

Besides security agencies, administration is also playing a vital role in curbing the drug menace and to make J&K “Nasha Mukth” (addiction free).

The Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) has devised a comprehensive strategy at different levels to counter the menace of drug abuse.

In the recent past, the government has taken stringent action against the drug traffickers. Many of them have been booked under the Public Safety Act, their properties and bank accounts have been seized. A message has been sent to one and all that Jammu and Kashmir follows a zero-tolerance policy towards narcotics.

The investigating agencies are working hard to identify the payment methods being used though hidden channels including dark net.

Known and suspected drug traders/smugglers in border areas are being watched and action is being initiated against them. The administration is also taking help from the communities to keep a watch over the activities of the suspects and create awareness among the youth about the ill effects of drug addiction.

Special programmes have been devised to build the capacity of police officers and drug enforcement agencies. Mass awareness programmes are being organized in schools, colleges and universities about the deadly repercussions of substance abuse.

The administration is also lending a helping hand to the victims of the drug abuse. They are being provided all the possible assistance to live a normal life. All the government departments are working in close coordination and synergy with the stakeholders to prevent Jammu and Kashmir youth from falling prey to the vicious designs of Pakistan, which is out to ruin their lives and careers.

Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police are monitoring the hotspot areas in their respective districts involved in trading of drugs and are taking punitive actions against the accused. Pharmacies and medical shops found selling Psychotropic substances without prescription from authorised medical practitioners are being penalised.

The Deputy Commissioners are conducting monthly meetings of district NCORD committees and are sharing the data of the same on the national NCORD portal.

Special teams of the Drug Control Department have been formed to keep a watch on airports for drug peddling or smuggling of contraband substances. Cases of drug peddlers booked under the NDPS Act are being pursued vigorously. During the past few years the rate of converting the FIRs into convictions has increased manifolds.

According to the officials in the year 2022, a total of 159 drug peddlers were booked under PITNDPS in Kashmir Division while in Jammu Division 43 drug dealers were detained. As many as 1,850 FIRs were registered and 2756 persons arrested for carrying out the illicit trade. Moreover, during 2022, 240 kg Heroin, 498 kg Charas, 249 Kg Ganja, and 1,78,677 caps/bottles/tabs of Scheduled drugs were seized throughout Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir Police playing a pivotal role

On the other hand, the Jammu and Kashmir Police are collecting the record of drug consumers at Panchayat and block levels which is helping them to identify the source of supply.

Recently, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh directed for establishing the ANTF secretariat in Crime Branch Jammu and Kashmir to be headed by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Crime Branch for better coordination, feedback and analyzing of successful as well as failed cases. The aim of the secretariat would be to identify the grey areas where gaps need to be plugged in.

Mechanism has been put in place in the Jammu and Kashmir Police Department for automatic flow of information regarding the drugs and action taken against the drug peddlers and narco-traders.

While Pakistan is leaving no opportunity to ruin the lives of Jammu and Kashmir youth, the security forces and the government are putting in relentless efforts to thwart the machinations of the people sitting across the LoC.

After the scrapping of Article 370, Pakistan and its stooges have been exposed. Jammu and Kashmir people have understood that terrorists and their bosses are not their well wishers.

Their only objective is to keep Jammu and Kashmir burning either by sending guns or bombs or through drugs.