Rainfall triggers optimism over power scenario in Meghalaya

Shillong, June 10: Meghalaya Power Minister A T Mondal today hoped that the power generation scenario in the state would improve as the heavy rainfall received by the state has triggered optimism.

Meanwhile, people across the state heaved a sigh of relief on Thursday after a heavy dose of rainfall led to the increase in the water level in Umium lake, a major source of hydo-power in the hill state. The rainfall has ignited hopes for improvement in power scenario.