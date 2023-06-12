Citizens urged to link mobile number with Aadhar  

News AlertMEGHALAYA
By Agencies

Tura, June 12: The West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner has informed all citizens of the district of the need to link their mobile numbers with Aadhar for OTP (One Time Password) authentication to avail of various central benefits.

The notification added that if the mobile numbers are not linked with Aadhar, the Aadhar number will not be able to be seeded for various government schemes and flagship programmes like MGNREGA, MHIS, NSAP, NFSA, LPG connection and Post Matric Scholarship.

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.