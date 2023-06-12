No reason to review quota policy: GGU tells CM

Tura, June 12: The Garo Graduates’ Union (GGU) on Monday shot off a three point memorandum to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma pointing out that there was no reason to review the existing Meghalaya State Reservation Policy, 1972 but the need of the hour was to strengthen the policy by taking corrective steps so that no communities from the state are deprived.

“The present State Reservation Policy of January 12, 1972 should not be disturbed at this juncture and continue as 40%-40% for Garos and Khasi/Jaintias, 5% for other ST/SC and 15% for the general category. Any demand for its revision at this state is not only against the will of the Garos, rather it will also be a threat to the future of the youths and the people. We are firm and committed to oppose it,” the union warned.

According to the union, the Cabinet’s approval to implement the Roster System as directed by the Meghalaya HC will be in the right direction and the correct tool to right the wrongs that have been done during the last 50 years.

“We believe that the roster system will bring out the real facts and reveal that the Garos have been deprived of their deserving posts in the past. It will reveal the backlogs and lead us to take future course of action. Therefore the government should be sincere in its efforts,” it added.

Meanwhile, the union felt that the present and proposed expert committee was unacceptable and strongly opposed it. It also urged the government to come clear on constituting the expert committee.