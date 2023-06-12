Govt takes preventive steps before lifting ban on import of fishes: EKH DC

By By Our Reporter
East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner RM Kurbah.

Shillong, June 12: As imported fishes continue to remain banned in  the district after detection of injurious formalin in those fishes, East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner RM Kurbah today said that the government would take several preventive measures before lifting the ban on the sale of imported fish in the state.

Informing that the Government has identified the state from where formalin-injected fish were being supplied, the DC said that a report would be submitted to the concern department soon to take necessary measures to prevent import of such formalin-injected fishes to the state.

