G-20 based exhibition based as part of Jan Bhagidhari events held in Tura

Tura, June 12: In view of India’s G-20 Presidency and under the leadership of the Ministry of Education and Meghalaya State Education Mission, the District Mission Coordinator, Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), West Garo Hills today launched a series of Jan Bhagidhari Events at Super Market Complex, Tura. Teaching Learning Material (TLM) Exhibition was also displayed during the programme based on G-20 context and many students from different schools of the town participated in the event.

Speaking on the occasion, State Coordinator, Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE), Singje Ch Marak informed that Jan Bhagidhari or peoples’ participation events have been initiated in Meghalaya and West Garo Hills District is also organising various activities such as teaching learning material exhibition, awareness on G-20, summer camp, story-telling, drama, etc, and these series of events will conclude with a concluding function on 15th June, 2023.

Speaking about the background of G-20 and the theme of India’s G20 Summit’s theme of “One Earth, One Space, and One Future”, she said that there was a need to have a vital alliance of responsible space actors to enhance the contribution of the space economy in the global economy. She also encouraged everyone to participate actively in these activities and contribute towards a stronger nation in future.

Administrative and Accounts Officer, SSA, Tura D K Newar, Brezies Areng, Social Education Organiser, Tura, Lecturers from DIET, Tura, officials from Education department, teachers and students were present during the programme.