Meghalaya govt initiates steps to eliminate drug trafficking , abuse

Shillong, June 12: Meghalaya Government today decided to take several measures as part of its attempt to eliminate the problem of drug trafficking and abuse in the state.

Social Welfare Minister Minister Paul Lyngdoh convened a meeting to discuss the matter which was attended by senior police officials.

Speaking to media persons, Paul Lyngdoh said that there are certain loopholes in the NDPS Act and the state government was required to frame necessary rules in this regard.

Informing that the Drugs Reduction, Elimination and Action Mission (DREAM) has been notified, the minister added that the government had also decided to invoke Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1988 under which a drug trader can be booked under preventive detention for initially three months which can also be extended up to one year.

Lyngdoh further informed that there were seven hot spot districts which have the maximum of drugs users in the State. The seven districts include in East Khasi Hills, West Jaintia Hills, East Jaintia Hills, West Khasi Hills, Ri Bhoi, West Garo Hills and South Garo Hills.

Meanwhile, he informed that the state government was planning to set up state-run de-addiction centres in three districts of the State.