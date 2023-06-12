‘Climate change in GH due to illegal destruction of environment’

Tura, June 12: The Centre for Environment Protection and Rural Development (CEPARD), a social organization on Monday urged the government and local authorities to take immediate steps to create awareness and impose stricter laws against deforestation, illegal logging, and human encroachment into forest areas, as well as to initiate plantations drives in the region to stop further loss of trees.

The organization felt that the destruction of nature which till now has been allowed to take place unabated in Garo Hills has led to severe imbalance in the hydrological cycle affecting the region’s weather pattern as is evident from the recent drought-like heat wave.

“Protecting our environment must be a top priority for us. We must work together to save the flora and fauna of the region and tackle climate change by planting more trees and protecting natural habitats. It’s time to act now before it is too late for the future generations. The unregulated and excessive use of groundwater in the plain belt area of West Garo Hills, coupled with rampant illegal stone quarrying, is destroying the land and total biodiversity of the area. Illegal transportation of earth to Assam is also a matter of serious concern,” the organization said, in a statement.

Stating that several illegal and unregulated activities like groundwater extraction, illegal stone quarrying, rampant felling of trees and cutting down massive hillocks for the purpose of illegal transportation of earth to Assam has led to severe ecological damage as well as affected the climate in the region, the organization called on the government and local authorities to take immediate and stringent measures to put an end to the illegal activities. The organization also encouraged the community to take up the cause of conservation and work towards protecting the environment.

IANS