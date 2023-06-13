Biden family to host intimate dinner for PM Modi during his visit to US

Shillong, June 13: Ahead of the highly anticipated State Dinner at the White House, the Biden family is planning to host an intimate dinner for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 21, according to a senior administration official. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden have extended an invitation to PM Modi for an official state visit.

The historic visit will include a grand welcome ceremony on the South Lawns on June 22, followed by a glittering State Dinner featuring captivating entertainment, as revealed by the official familiar with the planning of the high-profile trip.

“We will have a significant arrival ceremony on the White House lawn. The night before, I expect the Prime Minister, President Biden, and the Biden family to have some private moments where they can sit down together,” the official said. Although the specific venue for the intimate dinner has not been disclosed.

As per the White House schedule, Biden is scheduled to travel to California from June 19 to 21. Meanwhile, the Prime Minister is expected to arrive in Washington DC from New York on June 21 after attending the International Yoga Day celebrations at the United Nations headquarters.

The eventful day on June 22 will conclude with a State Dinner, likely set up in a tent on the South Lawns of the White House to accommodate the extensive list of invited guests from both the United States and India. The final guest list is usually released on the evening of the state dinner and is expected to include prominent figures from various sectors representing the strong bilateral relationship between the two countries.

“I think the State Dinner will truly celebrate the US-India relations with supporters and advocates from India and across the United States. It’s a very sought-after event, and hardly a day goes by when I haven’t received requests for the last tickets to the state dinner. I believe it will be a fantastic celebration,” the official added.

On June 23, Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken will host a lunch at the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State Department.