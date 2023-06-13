SS Rajamouli’s to commence shooting for film with Mahesh Babu in 2024

Shillong, June 13: Following the phenomenal success of “RRR” and its Oscar campaign, SS Rajamouli is now focusing on his next project with Mahesh Babu. The latest update reveals that the film is expected to go on floors on August 9, coinciding with Mahesh Babu’s birthday. However, the actual shooting will begin next year, as the team is currently engaged in pre-production work.

Earlier reports stated that the untitled film would be shot in multiple countries in 2024. Presently, SS Rajamouli and his father, Vijayendra Prasad, are diligently working on the script for the film.

According to a recent report, the film’s official launch is scheduled for August 9, which happens to be Mahesh Babu’s birthday. As per reports, “SS Rajamouli will take nearly two months to finalize the storyline, after which he will narrate it to Mahesh Babu once again. The plan is to officially launch the film on the superstar’s birthday, August 9. Subsequently, pre-visualization and pre-production work will be undertaken to prepare for the shooting, which will commence in 2024.”

The collaboration between Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu was announced back in 2018. KL Narayanan will produce the movie under his banner, Durga Arts. The film is set to be a thrilling jungle-based adventure drama, reminiscent of the Indiana Jones franchise.