Clashes in West Bengal’s Bhangar: TMC Worker injured in alleged ISF attack

Shillong, June 13: A TMC worker was injured during clashes in Bhangar, West Bengal, when she was allegedly attacked by members of the Indian Secular Front (ISF).

The incident took place on Monday night in the South 24 Parganas district. The violence extended to the house of TMC worker Qutubuddin Ali Mollah in Chaltaberia, which was also targeted.

The attack occurred shortly after Qutubuddin Ali Mollah returned home from submitting a nomination file on Monday. Stone-pelting and the assault took place, resulting in injuries. The situation was eventually brought under control with the arrival of a police force from Kashipur.

Numerous clashes were reported on Monday from various parts of West Bengal, with unidentified individuals allegedly targeting opposition candidates while they were en route to file nomination papers for the panchayat polls. Incidents of violence were reported in Daspur (Paschim Medinipur), Kakdwip (South 24 Parganas), Raninagar (Murshidabad), Saktinagar, Barshul (both in Purba Bardhaman), and Minakhan (North 24 Parganas).

The ruling TMC accused opposition parties of colluding to disrupt the elections and tarnish the state’s image out of fear of defeat. In contrast, the opposition BJP, Congress, and CPI(M) claimed that their candidates were being prevented by TMC activists from submitting nomination papers in various districts. They argued that the deployment of central forces is necessary for a peaceful and fair electoral process in the state.