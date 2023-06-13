Respite from load shedding still a far cry in Meghalaya

Shillong, June 13: The chairman of Meghalaya Electric Corporation Limited (MeECL), Sanjay Goyal today hinted that the people may not get respite from load shedding immediately even though the state has received rainfall and water level in Umiam lake has increased.

He said that the water level was at its lowest and even though it has increased to some extent, it is yet to reach a satisfactory level.

He also said that MeECL was yet to receive dues of more than Rs 300 crores from different category of consumers.