Garo Hills group raises poor success rate in SSLC with CM

“One of the key factors contributing to this issue is the inadequate teaching quality in both primary and secondary schools across Garo Hills. We humbly request your esteemed office to take immediate and effective measures to improve the teaching standards in these schools. By enhancing the quality of education, we can empower our students with the necessary knowledge and skills to excel academically and compete in a rapidly evolving world,” the Council said, in its letter to the Chief Minister.

“Additionally, we urge you to ensure the regular and timely payment of teachers’ salaries in government and government-sponsored schools. Delayed or irregular salary disbursement can severely impact the motivation and dedication of educators, ultimately affecting the learning outcomes of students. By prioritizing the regular payment of salaries, we can foster an environment that encourages teachers to deliver their best and be more invested in their students’ success,” it added.

According to the Council, another issue that demands attention is the prevalence of irregular teachers within the education system. It requested the government to implement strict action against such individuals who neglect their professional responsibilities and compromise the quality of education.

“Regular monitoring of students’ performance and the teaching quality of teachers should be conducted to identify areas that require improvement and to take necessary corrective measures,” the council added.

The council also proposed conducting surprise visits to schools across Garo Hills to help identify irregular teachers, assess the learning environment, and ensure that quality education is being imparted to children. “These periodic inspections will also serve as a means of accountability for teachers and school administrators, instilling a sense of responsibility towards their duties,” it reasoned.