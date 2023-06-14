Assam govt inks MoUs with NF Railway, NRL

Guwahati, June 14: The Assam government on Wednesday inked memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR) and Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) for construction of the second entry to Guwahati railway station and supply of high speed diesel for IWT (inland water transport) vessels respectively.

Both the MoUs were signed at Janata Bhawan in the presence of Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

As a part of the MoU with railways, the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) and NF Railway signed the agreement for exchange of land for construction of the second entry to Guwahati railway station which is going to be a next generation railway station.

In accordance with the terms of the pact, ASTC handed over four bighas, four kathas and 19 lechas of its land to NFR. In exchange, NFR has given 20 bighas, two kathas and one lechas of land to ASTC at Jalukbari along NH-31. Moreover, the railway has given Rs 5.93 crore to ASTC.

On the other hand, as a part of the second MoU between the directorate of IWT Assam and NRL, IWT will get high speed diesel from the NRL for its vessels in Assam.

Chief minister Sarma termed the occasion significant as the MoU with the railways would help transform Guwahati railway station into a next generation station.

“Guwahati railway station witnesses an annual footfall of one crore passengers with a growth rate of 15 to 20 percent. This MoU will also lead to creating passengers’ convenience along with developing a world class railway station,” the chief minister said.

Giving an account of the progress made, he said that in the past nine years, 212 km of metre gauge have been converted to broad gauge in Assam.

“Since the railway station experiences an annual footfall of one crore passengers and connects several places across the Northeast region, its upgrade has been a long-felt need. This MoU will be a win-win situation for both ASTC and railways. It will help in decongesting the periphery of the railway station,” Sarma said.

He also said that both the MoUs would expedite development in the state.