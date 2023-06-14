EJH DC advises against unnecessary travel along landslides prone stretches on NH 6

Khliehriat, June 14: In view of the possibility of occurrence of landslides at the Sonapyrdi Tunnel on the National Highway 6 as well as on the stretch of the highway from Lumshnong to Malidor, that may cause disruption of vehicular movement on the route, the Deputy Commissioner of East Jaintia Hills District (EJHD) has issued an advisory asking the general public to avoid non-essential travel along this stretch of the Highway.

However, in case of unavoidable travel along the route, the public are advised to carry along with them sufficient food items and potable water in case of such unforeseen eventualities.