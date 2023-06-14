Conrad moves Union Education Minister to facilitate Meghalaya students to appear in CUET

Shillong, June 14: Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma has sought intervention of Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan to issue necessary direction to National Testing Agency (NTA) to make alternative arrangements for the students of Meghalaya who are appearing the CUET examination.

In a letter addressed to Union Minister of Education on Wednesday, Chief Minister said that the State Government had received numerous complaints from students of Meghalaya on the allocation of CUET centres outside the State of Meghalaya.

Sangma said that the students from the state are allotted centres such as Ranchi, Jharkhand, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Kolkata and other southern states of India which has left the students and their parents in disbelief and dismay.

He also stated that this has caused significant inconvenience and logistical challenges for the students, who were already preparing for the examination under the assumption that the centres would be allocated closer to their home.

“I am also to inform you that the admit cards were issued only in the morning of June 14 to students who will have to appear the CUET on June 16 thereby giving a very little time to make the necessary arrangements for travel and accommodation in other States,” Chief Minister said.

According to him, such arrangements made by the NTA have deprived the students of our State the opportunity to pursue their education in other central universities located in different parts of the country.

Sangma further mentioned that the State has already requested NTA to set up the CUET centres in all l2 (twelve) Districts of Meghalaya in institutions which are having adequate infrastructure and testing facilities for CUET examination.