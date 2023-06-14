Phulbari Forest Range office seizes illegal saw mill

Tura, Jun 14: Continuing their tirade against the illegal timber trade in the plain belt region, the GHADC Phulbari Range Forest office once raided an illegal saw mill that was operating in the village of Cherangre under their jurisdiction in West Garo Hills.

The GHADC Forest Range of Phulbari has been proactively taking steps to curb the illegal transport of timber as well as raiding saw mills when information is provided and has to an extent been able to curb the illegal acts, though more sustained efforts are required by the other departments to ensure a stop to the illegal trade.

The raid today, Jun 14 was carried when the foresters were conducting routine checks and found timber vehicles moving towards the village. When they went to check, they found a fully operational saw mill which they immediately seized.

The seized materials along with timber were brought back to the Range office after it was dismantled by the foresters.