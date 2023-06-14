Education department officer suspended for attending office meeting in vest

Shillong, June 14: An officer of the Uttar Pradesh education department has been suspended after joining an office meeting wearing only a vest, without a shirt. Director General of Education, Vijay Kiran Anand, took immediate action and suspended the officer for his inappropriate attire during the video conference.

The incident took place during a review meeting on Tuesday, where Vijay Kiran Anand was discussing the progress of departmental projects with officers from different districts. The education officer’s choice of clothing during the virtual meeting caused significant discomfort among the attendees.

The district from which the officer hails remains undisclosed. The education department has initiated an investigation into the matter.