Toyota plans high-range EV with solid-state battery and rapid charging

In comparison, Tesla’s Superchargers, overseen by Elon Musk, currently provide approximately 200 miles of charge in 15 minutes. Toyota’s proposed solid-state battery EV would offer a remarkable leap in range and charging speed.
Additionally, Toyota intends to introduce a high-performance lithium-ion battery in its next-generation EV lineup by 2026. These batteries are expected to enable quicker charging and provide a range of around 1,000 km (620 miles), giving Toyota an edge over its competitors.
Toyota stated, “Through technologies such as the integration of next-generation batteries and sonic technology, we will achieve a vehicle cruising range of 1,000 km” as part of their plans to enhance the capabilities of their vehicles.
In a similar vein, Mercedes-Benz unveiled the ‘Vision EQXX’ concept car last year, which showcased a remarkable achievement in long-range EV travel. The concept car covered over 1,000 km on a fully charged battery, setting a record for the longest distance traveled by an EV on a single charge. The journey from Germany to the south of France, including adverse weather conditions and regular road speeds, demonstrated the potential of long-range EV travel.
Toyota has set ambitious goals for its electrification strategy, aiming to become fully electric by 2030. The company plans for plug-in hybrids and EVs to account for half of its global sales by 2025, showcasing its commitment to sustainable mobility and technological advancement in the automotive industry.
