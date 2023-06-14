Toyota plans high-range EV with solid-state battery and rapid charging

Shillong, June 14: Japanese automotive giant Toyota has announced its ambitious plans to develop an electric vehicle (EV) powered by a cutting-edge solid-state battery technology. The company aims to create an EV that can travel nearly 1,200 km (750 miles) on a single charge and be fully recharged in just 10 minutes. This significant advancement was revealed as part of Toyota’s new technology roadmap unveiled on Tuesday.

In comparison, Tesla’s Superchargers, overseen by Elon Musk, currently provide approximately 200 miles of charge in 15 minutes. Toyota’s proposed solid-state battery EV would offer a remarkable leap in range and charging speed.

Additionally, Toyota intends to introduce a high-performance lithium-ion battery in its next-generation EV lineup by 2026. These batteries are expected to enable quicker charging and provide a range of around 1,000 km (620 miles), giving Toyota an edge over its competitors.

Toyota stated, “Through technologies such as the integration of next-generation batteries and sonic technology, we will achieve a vehicle cruising range of 1,000 km” as part of their plans to enhance the capabilities of their vehicles.

In a similar vein, Mercedes-Benz unveiled the ‘Vision EQXX’ concept car last year, which showcased a remarkable achievement in long-range EV travel. The concept car covered over 1,000 km on a fully charged battery, setting a record for the longest distance traveled by an EV on a single charge. The journey from Germany to the south of France, including adverse weather conditions and regular road speeds, demonstrated the potential of long-range EV travel.

Toyota has set ambitious goals for its electrification strategy, aiming to become fully electric by 2030. The company plans for plug-in hybrids and EVs to account for half of its global sales by 2025, showcasing its commitment to sustainable mobility and technological advancement in the automotive industry.