Emraan Hashmi joins Pawan Kalyan in director Sujeeth’s gangster drama ‘OG’

Shillong, June 15: Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi, renowned for his performances in movies like ‘Gangster,’ ‘Zeher,’ ‘Awarapan,’ and ‘Shanghai,’ has joined the cast of director Sujeeth’s gangster drama titled ‘OG.’ The film features power star Pawan Kalyan and Priyanka Mohan in lead roles.

Emraan has come on board during the film’s ongoing third schedule in Hyderabad. He will make his Telugu cinema debut with ‘OG’ and will portray the role of Pawan Kalyan’s formidable nemesis in the movie.

Expressing his excitement about venturing into the Telugu film industry, Emraan shared, “I am thrilled to embark on this new journey with ‘OG.’ The film has a strong and gripping script, offering me a challenging role. I am looking forward to working with Pawan Kalyan Sir, Sujeeth, Danayya Sir, and the entire team. I am confident that we will create a memorable cinematic experience for the audience.”

The film also stars Arjun Das and Sriya Reddy in significant roles. ‘OG’ is backed by D.V.V. Danayya, with Thaman S. handling the music. Sujeeth has written and directed the film under the banner of DVV Entertainments. Veteran actor Prakash Raj is also part of the cast, playing a prominent character.