Former MLA files FIR against SGH teacher over corporal punishment

Baghmara, Jun 15: Former MLA of Rongara – Siju, Rophul S Marak today filed a police complaint against a teacher of the St Francis De Sales School of Nongalbibra in South Garo Hills after the teacher assaulted a student of the school in the name of punishment.

The FIR against the teacher was filed this morning, June 15.

In the FIR filed in the Nongalbibra PS, Rophul mentioned that this case was not the first as the teacher had a history of such acts, all of which have been overlooked by the school administration.

The teacher in question has been identified as Surujuddin Ahmed who apparently assaulted one Class VII student, Didian R Marak during Physical Education classes yesterday, June 14, within the school premises.

“This is not the first time this has happened as he has been getting away with corporal punishment, something that has been forbidden, against many of the students though the complaints have been overlooked by the school management and authorities. This is the first time that I have ensured the matter reaches the police so that necessary action can be taken,” stated Rophul when contacted.

Interestingly, the teacher yesterday signed a statement stating that he would not involve in such acts in the future.

Confirming the development, SGH police stated that the matter was currently being investigated.