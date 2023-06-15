PWD notifies on damaged bridge

Tura, June 15: The Executive Engineer, PWD (R), NEC Dvision, Tura has informed that the RCC bridge No. 39/2 near Bamundanga village on Agia Medipara Phulbari Tura (AMPT) road has developed multiple cracks necessitating certain restrictions on vehicles plying on it.

The notification while pointing out that plying of heavy vehicles, particularly goods carrying trucks weighing more than 9 Metric Tons may not be advisable informed that trucks carrying goods more than the permissible limits may be allowed to pass only after unloading the excess loads.

However, in view of the importance of the road which connects to many important places of the plain belt areas of West Garo Hills like Dadenggre, Raksamgre, Tikrikilla, Chibinang, Phulbari, etc. including to Mankachar and South Salmara Sub-Divisions of neighbouring Assam, all necessary measures are being taken to keep the road open, it added.

The notification also informed that signages on either sides of the bridge at all strategic places, speed breakers and barriers are being put in place to regulate the movement of traffic adding that a subway is being constructed on a war footing to facilitate the flow of traffic before the damaged bridge is close for undertaking repairing works.