MSDMA acts on IMD red alert

Shillong, June 16: Following a red alert issued by Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the Executive Director of Meghalaya State Disaster Management Authority (MSDMA), Matsiewdor War on Friday informed that a detailed meeting was held with the Geological Survey of India (GSI) to identify vulnerable areas of landslide.

IMD had issued a two-day red alert for June 15 and 16, War said that the District Disaster Management Authority have issued advisories to general public to be cautious.

War said that they are looking to have an early warning system in terms of landslide.