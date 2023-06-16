Two drug peddlers arrested in Shillong with drug ; arms, ammunition recovered

Shillong, June 16: The ANTF East Khasi Hills along with officers of Rynjah and Laitumkhrah Police Stations in the city arrested two drug peddlers namely, Eldikinstar Sohtun and T James Seiminthang last evening from Nongshiliang under Rynjah Police Station.

A total of 40 soap cases of heroin weighing 423.09 grams were recovered from them. Police also seized from them two mobile phones, one bike bearing R/No. ML 05 R 5271, one PAN Card and one EPIC.

In this connection a case (No. 77(06)2023 U/S 21(b)/21(c)/25/29 NDPS Act) was registered in Rynjah Police Station, informed the city police.

Following interrogation on the above case, further search was conducted this morning with accused Eldikinstar Sohtun in which the following items were recovered and seized from his residence at Mawpat — one country made revolver with seven rounds of 0.22 live ammunition, six rounds of .38 live ammunition, one used bullet, five rounds of 12 bore live ammunition, one mobile phone, Rupees two lakh in cash, one air gun, two Mahindra Thar vehicles, one Maruti Zen vehicle, one Maruti 800 and one Chevrolet Beat vehicle.