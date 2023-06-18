‘Adipurush’ storms the Box Office with Rs 140 Crore global opening

Shillong, June 18: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan starrer ‘Adipurush’ made a thunderous impact at the box office, earning a staggering Rs 140 crore worldwide.

The film, released in five languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, witnessed a fantastic opening day despite facing online criticism. Early estimates for day 2 indicate that the film continues to roar at the box office, undeterred by the ban calls and trolls.

Directed by Om Raut, ‘Adipurush’ finally hit theaters on June 16 after facing multiple delays. The film features Prabhas in the role of Raghav (Lord Ram). Following its release, a section of netizens mercilessly trolled the film for its visual effects and dialogues, while others appreciated Prabhas’ performance. However, the first day figures revealed that ‘Adipurush’ received a thunderous response from audiences, earning a gross of Rs 140 crore globally. According to Sacnilk data, the film collected Rs 36 crore in the Hindi belt, Rs 48 crore in Telugu, Rs 0.40 crore in Malayalam, Rs 0.70 crore in Tamil, and Rs 0.4 crore in the Kannada version. The film’s domestic box office collection stood at Rs 85.5 crore.

Early estimates for day 2 indicate that ‘Adipurush’ continued its successful run, defying the criticism it faced. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala’s estimates suggest that the film has already crossed the Rs 200 crore mark globally within just two days of release, with approximately Rs 37 crore coming from the Hindi belt. However, the confirmed figures are yet to be announced.