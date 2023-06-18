Pooja Bhatt to participate in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ season 2: Report

Shillong, June 18: Actress-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt is gearing up to enter the ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ Season 2 house as a contestant.

According to reports, Pooja will make her entry into the house during the grand premiere on Saturday night. She will join a diverse lineup of contestants, including Jia Shankar, Avinash Sachdev, Cyrus Baroacha, Falaq Naaz, and many others.

The second season marks the digital debut of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who will be hosting the show.

Pooja, the daughter of renowned Indian filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, began her acting career with Mahesh Bhatt’s television film Daddy in 1989. She achieved her breakthrough and big-screen debut with the musical hit Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, a remake of the Oscar-winning Hollywood classic It Happened One Night.

In 2004, she made her directorial debut with Paap, starring John Abraham and Udita Goswami. Since then, she has directed four more films: Holiday, Dhokha, Kajraare, and Jism 2.

After a hiatus, Pooja returned to acting in 2020 with Sadak 2, a sequel to the 1991 hit film. In 2021, she made her web series debut in the Netflix series Bombay Begums. Additionally, she appeared in the film Chup: Revenge of the Artist in 2022.

The grand premiere of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ Season 2 will be streamed on JioCinema this Saturday.