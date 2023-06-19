Assam flood situation remains grim; over 30,000 affected 

Guwahati, June 19: The flood situation in Assam continues to remain grim with a population of over 30,000 affected across 444 villages in 18 districts, the flood bulletin of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) reported on Monday.

The districts that remain affected by the first wave of floods in the state are Biswanath, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Hojai, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur, Tamulpur, Udalguri Cachar, Jorhat and Kamrup (Metro).

In terms of people affected, Lakhimpur district has been the worst hit with over 22,000 affected, followed by Dibrugarh (3857 affected persons) and Kokrajhar (1769 affected people).

As on Monday morning, the river Kopili in Kampur was flowing above danger level.

Apart from floods, some districts such as Dima Hasao and Kamru Metro have reported landslides triggered by the incessant rainfall, causing further disruption and concern.

The floods have taken a heavy toll on farm lands as well, with about 4741.23 hectares of crop area affected. Besides, vital infrastructure, including roads, bridges and embankments, has been damaged by the surging floodwaters.

The Met office however has provided some hope post June 22, stating that the heavy rainfall activity was likely to decrease gradually after two to three days even as the state would continue to experience heavy rain till then

“Moisture incursion is very likely to continue owing to strong low-level Southerly/ Southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal to Northeast India during the next two to three days. Under its influence widespread rainfall activity with heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rainfall/ thunderstorms with lightning is very likely to continue over Assam during the next two to three days and likely to decrease gradually thereafter,” a special weather bulletin of the Regional Meteorological Centre here reported on Monday.