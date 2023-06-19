Video of traffic cop taking bribe in Tura goes viral

Tura, June 19: A video apparently taken by a resident of the town of Tura has gone viral on social media, after it showed a traffic cop taking what looks like a bribe from a scooter rider for being caught without wearing a helmet.

The incident occurred just opposite the PWD – North Division, close to the Maternity and Child Hospital. In the video, it can be seen that one of the two riders of the motorcycle caught, reaches into his wallet and gives the cop a wad of notes behind a CGI sheet that has been placed by the side of the road, out of the view of other vehicle owners or travellers.

Traffic regulations in the state require that both the driver of a two-wheeler as well as the pillion rider must compulsorily don helmets for their own safety. However residents have questioned the act of the policeman for falling for a few hundred rupees to eschew safety of riders and allow such acts.

The matter has been raised with the district authorities though till the filing of this report, no comments have been made so far about the video.