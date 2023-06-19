Debate on Siddaramaiah’s full term as CM resurfaces in Karnataka

Shillong, June 19: The question of whether Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will serve a full term has once again sparked a debate in Karnataka. Bharatiya Janata Party MP Pratap Simha from Mysuru has challenged Congress leaders to request Siddaramaiah to publicly declare that he will remain CM for five years.

Simha, speaking to reporters, alleged that Siddaramaiah relies on his supporters to make statements on his behalf regarding his full-term tenure. He tauntingly remarked that Siddaramaiah lacks the courage to make such a proclamation himself.

Siddaramaiah has delegated the task of speaking on his behalf to Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa and Minister for Large and Medium Industries M.B. Patil.

Congress MP D.K. Suresh, who is also the brother of Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, has already expressed his dissatisfaction. According to Pratap Simha, Siddaramaiah lacks the courage to assert that he will serve a full term as CM. He further emphasized the significant role played by Shivakumar in securing the elections.

On Sunday, Mahadevappa declared in Mysuru that Siddaramaiah will indeed complete a full term as CM. Similarly, PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi stated that power-sharing in the state is not an issue and Siddaramaiah will remain CM for the entire term.

Former Minister R. Ashoka stated that Shivakumar’s aspirations of becoming CM will remain nothing more than a dream. Siddaramaiah successfully faced challenges from former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, leaving no opportunity for Shivakumar.