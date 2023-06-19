UIDAI makes online document update in Aadhaar free of cost

Shillong, June 19: The UIDAI has been encouraging residents to upload Proof of Identity and Proof of Address (PoI/PoA) documents to revalidate their demographic details in Aadhaar. This will help in improved ease of living, better service delivery and enhances authentication success rate.

In order to encourage more residents to update their documents in Aadhaar, UIDAI had earlier provided the provision to update their documents in Aadhaar through myAadhaar portal free of cost from 15.03.2023 To 14.06.2023, according to a Press release.

Based on the positive response from the residents, it is decided to extend the online facility of document update for another 3 more months i.e from 15.06.2023 To 14.09.2023, a people-centric move that will benefit residents.

To avail this facility, resident can visit https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in