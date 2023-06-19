Heatwave ravages Bihar, death toll rises

Shillong, June 19: Bihar continues to suffer from a severe heatwave, causing disruption to daily life and impacting agriculture and livestock. Over the past three days, the state has reported 44 deaths due to the scorching temperatures.



The situation at Bhagalpur’s Barari Ghat crematorium has become dire, as it has reached its maximum capacity to bury the bodies. The sudden surge in heat-related deaths has overwhelmed the facility, with people flocking to bury their loved ones.



As per reports, there is a growing number of daily deaths due to extreme heat. “The bodies are piling up, waiting to be buried. People from all over are coming to cremate the bodies at the ghat,” an official said.



The extreme heat has not only strained the already crumbling healthcare infrastructure but has also had a devastating impact on agriculture. Villagers in Salempur reported that due to water scarcity, crops and livestock are suffering, and a villager tragically collapsed and passed away from the intense heat.



The drying up of rivers like Chandan in Amarpur and Gerua in Dhoraiya has further exacerbated the agricultural crisis. Farmers expressed their hope for the monsoon to arrive soon to alleviate the dire situation.



The mercury has consistently risen above 40 degrees Celsius in many parts of Bihar, with little relief even at night. At least 18 places are experiencing a severe heatwave, while four are under a heatwave condition in the state.