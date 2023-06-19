Gita Press declines cash reward for Gandhi Peace prize

Shillong, June 19: Gita Press, based in Gorakhpur, has rejected a cash reward of Rs 1 crore for the Gandhi Peace prize, stating that it will only accept the citation and not the monetary prize.

Prime Minister Modi, as the head of the jury, announced the selection of Gita Press as the recipient of the award on Sunday. However, Gita Press has declined to accept the honorarium and suggested that the government utilize the funds elsewhere. The organization expressed its willingness to receive only a certificate of appreciation.

The Gandhi Peace Award, announced on Sunday, includes a cash prize of Rs 1 crore, a certificate of appreciation, and a plaque. The decision to honor Gita Press has faced criticism from the Congress party, with leader Jairam Ramesh describing it as a “travesty”.

In contrast, Prime Minister Modi congratulated Gita Press for winning the award and praised its contributions to the field. Jairam Ramesh took to Twitter to express his disapproval of the government’s decision, comparing it to “awarding Savarkar and Godse”. He referred to the book ‘Gita Press and the Making of Hindu India’ by author Akshaya Mukul, which explores Mukul’s complicated relationship with Mahatma Gandhi.