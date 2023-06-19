NSA slapped against three, houses to be razed for tormenting man in Bhopal

Shillong, June 19: Three individuals who subjected a man in Bhopal to degrading treatment, forcing him to bark like a dog while being held on a leash, have been arrested under the National Security Act (NSA).

In addition, their houses will face bulldozer action as announced by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who expressed his strong disapproval of the incident.

After a video of the man being assaulted and humiliated circulated widely on social media, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan vowed to take strict action against the perpetrators.

The victim’s family alleges that Sahil and his accomplices not only coerced him into consuming drugs, eating meat, and converting his religion but also forced him to rob his own home. They further claim that the police did not register a complaint when the victim’s brother approached them.