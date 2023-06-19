Haryana government to establish micro-irrigation project in Morni Hills

Shillong, June 19: The Haryana government has taken a significant step towards improving irrigation facilities for farmers in the Morni area of Panchkula district, located in the Shivalik mountain ranges.

In a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, the decision was made to set up a major micro-irrigation project at an estimated cost of Rs 20 crore, covering approximately 1,280 acres.

During the meeting of the High Powered Purchase Committee (HPPC), purchases and contracts worth over Rs 87 crore were also approved. The Chief Minister emphasized that the Solar Powered Integrated Micro Irrigation Project, implemented in villages such as Tapariya, Kandaiwala, Kaimbwala, Kherwali Parwala, and Lashkariwala in Morni, would not only provide irrigation facilities but also contribute to increased agricultural production. Following the success of this pilot project, similar initiatives will be undertaken in other parts of the state.

Furthermore, the meeting also approved the project for the revival of the Indori river from Bass Padamka to Siwari in Gurugram district, estimated to cost about Rs 20.80 crore. Additionally, a project worth over Rs 10 crore by the Irrigation Department was granted approval, involving the reconstruction of V.R. bridges on the Lakhan Majra link drain.