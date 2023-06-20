Church of England clergy demand pay hike amid cost-of-living crisis

Shillong, June 20: Even the clergy in Britain are feeling the impact of the country’s cost-of-living crisis. In an unprecedented move, Church of England vicars have made a formal pay claim, marking the first time in their nearly 500-year history.

Unite, the trade union representing over 2,000 clergy and lay officers in the Church of England, announced on Monday that it has requested a 9.5% increase in the stipend received by clergy, with the proposed raise to take effect from April 2024.

Unite’s General Secretary, Sharon Graham, emphasized that the Church of England has substantial financial resources, citing the 10.3 billion-pound ($13.20 billion) investment fund listed in the Church Commissioners’ 2022 Annual Report. She stated, “The Church of England has billions in the bank and can fully afford to pay its clergy the modest increase in their stipend they are seeking.”

Acknowledging the cost-of-living crisis faced by its clergy, a spokesperson for the Church of England stated that they are aware of the issue and are considering the affordability for dioceses when making recommendations for minimum and benchmark stipend levels.

Last year, the Church allocated 3 million pounds to provide grants to dioceses to assist struggling clergy with rising energy bills.