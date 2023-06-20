Congress MDC Pynshngain N Syiem new Dy CEM of KHADC

Shillong, June 20: Former Chief Executive Member and Congress MDC of Mawkhar-Pynthorumkhrah, Pynshngain N Syiem will take over as the Deputy CEM of the new Executive Committee in the KHADC led by NPP-led Khasi Hills Democratic Front (KHDF).

Confirming this here on Tuesday, newly elected CEM, Pyniaid Sing Syiem also informed that the ruling alliance has decided to nominate Congress MDC from Mawhati, Charles Marngar to contest the election to the post of Deputy Chairman.

Earlier, KHADC chairman, Lamphrang Blah had informed that the election for the post of the Deputy Chairman will be held on Wednesday.

It may be mentioned that the election of the Deputy Chairman will be held following the resignation NPP MDC from Mawsynram, Alvin K. Sawkmie.

Meanwhile, the newly elected CEM informed that the Congress will have two representatives as Executive Members (Ems) in the new Executive Committee (EC) and the rest of the members in the EC will be from the NPP.

He also informed that the Mawsynram NPP MDC who had resigned from the post of Deputy Chairman will be accommodated as an EM in the new EC.

“I will be submitting the list of the EMs to the Governor today itself,” Syiem said.

The newly-elected CEM also informed that the other MDCs who could not be accommodated in the new EC will be nominated as the chairman of the various advisory committees of the council.

It may be mentioned that the new ruling alliance in the KHADC has the support of 18 MDCs including 12 MDCs of the NPP and six of the Congress in the House of 30.

Earlier, KHADC chairman had informed that the ongoing session will be extended to allow the new EC to present the full budget for the year 2023-2024 on June 24.

According to him, the vote on account which was presented in March will end on June 30.

He further informed that they will have the private member business on June 26 while the voting on the supplementary demands will be held on June 28.