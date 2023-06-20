Drive against illegal non-tribal traders to continue: KHADC CEM

Shillong, June 20: Newly-elected KHADC CEM, Pyniaid Sing Syiem has warned that the new Executive Committee (EC) will take stringent action against non-tribal traders who are doing business without obtaining of trading licenses from the council.

While speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, Syiem also made it clear that they would not be soft against any non-tribal traders who are doing business illegally.

He also said that the checking of the trading license by the enforcement wing of the council would continue.

“Don’t expect that you will be able to do business without the trading licenses. Anyone caught without a trading license will be penalized,” newly elected CEM said.

Meanwhile, Syiem said that the council would properly scrutinize on the applications of the trading license by the non-tribal traders even through proper channel.

“The final decision whether to issue or reject such application for issuing of trading licenses lies with the Executive Committee of the council,” he added.

It may be recalled that the previous EC led by former CEM, Titosstarwell Chyne had intensify checking of trading licenses especially at Iewduh market in the past few months.

Chyne along with other Executive Members of the EC had even gone for inspection along with the personnel of the Enforcement Wing to Iewduh market for checking trading licenses.

The former CEM had also categorically stated that non-tribals engaged in business within the council’s jurisdiction should obtain trading license.

Chyne had said that the KHADC was working to ensure that those who do not have trading licenses cannot carry out business.