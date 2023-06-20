NPP MDC Pyniaid Sing Syiem elected new CEM of

Shillong, June 20: The National People’s Party (NPP) MDC from Sohryngkgam, Pyniaid Sing Syiem elected as the new Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the KHADC uncontested here on Tuesday.

The election of Syiem was formally announced by KHADC Chairman Lamphrang Blah after the Opposition decided not to contest the election to the post of CEM.

Syiem who is the former Chairman of the Council now will lead the new Executive Committee of the NPP-led of the Khasi Hills Democratic Front. Besides the 12 MDCs of the NPP, the new ruling alliance in the KHADC also has the support of the six Congress MDCs.

Earlier, the Executive Committee of the United Democratic Alliance (UDF) led by Chief Executive Member (CEM), Titossarwell Chyne lost the no-confidence motion moved by the NPP MDC, Bajop Pyngrope during the first day of thr Council summer session on Monday.

Moving the no-confidence motion, Pyngrope had questioned the style of functioning of Chyne.